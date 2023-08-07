Ministerial List: I’ll prove my nomination by Tinubu right

The immediate past Zamfara State Governor Bello Mattawale has said he will serve to the best of his ability to prove that his nomination for a ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu is justified. Mattawale said this in Gusau.

He said: “My nomination was divinely destined by God, I was a Governor of Zamfara State but unexpectedly lost the election to an opposition, Allah in his wisdom offered me a new task and I am assuring Mr. President Bola Tinubu, that I will do my best to pay my quarter in taking Nigeria to the greater height.” Matawalle said during my administration, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and killings were reduced to the barest minimum. He lamented that criminal activities had resurfaced under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

He called on Governor Dauda Lawal to focus more on the security challenges facing the state instead of attacking him.