Ministerial Confirmation: Real reasons Abuja didn’t back El–Rufai’s nomination

Almost two years after the Senate did not confirm the nomination of former Governor Nasir El–Rufai of Kaduna State as a minister of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, citing security reasons, Sunday Telegraph can report that he was dropped at the last minute as the presidency said they could not trust him (El – Rufai). This is even as El-Rufai is fighting back to hit President Bola Tinubu and his handlers by working with other people of like minds who are also displeased with President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Sources privy to the issue confided in Sunday Telegraph that the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration was pained that the presidency was behind his ordeal. “El-Rufai has shown that he is deeply pained about how he was schemed out during the confirmation by the Senate. He has also come out to show his anger openly. He is one of the people working behind the scenes to prop up an alternative platform,” one of the Sources said. “He has said that he has not left the APC, it was the APC that left him. What he is saying indirectly is more than what he is saying in public. Behind the scenes, they are working more assiduously and they believe that PDP has been damaged beyond repairs and it cannot be the platform to use to confront the APC.

“They are planning for an alternative party. The SDP is more like it. They are also talking, they are networking. He is in sync with the Labour Party man; he is in sync with Atiku Abubakar, the man in NNPP, and some very unhappy people in the APC. “Some of the people are also waiting for ambassadorial positions, which seem not to be coming. They are getting impatient with Tinubu. They are saying that after they had worked assiduously. Two or three key supporters of Tinubu have said that all they want is ambassadorial postings to grade-A countries. It is almost two years since he came on board. They are also frustrated. They are also queuing up as it were with the emerging new platform that El Rufai is championing.” Another Source said: “However, the President and his people are not sitting idle. They are causing his nemesis in Kaduna. “They are also bringing in some other people who were in the opposition – PDP. They are bringing them into the party. They are also ensuring that El Rufai’s base is completely taken from him. They have also charged him with some cases of corruption through the Kaduna State House of Assembly. The fact that the House has indicted him in a way.”

The State House of Assembly’s Committee was saddled with the assignment. The Ad-hoc Committee indicted El–Rufai and some key members of his cabinet for alleged corruption in the financial dealings of loans (domestic and foreign), obtained by his government in the eight years of his administration. In the report submitted to the House by the chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Henry Danjuma, it said that there was evidence of several cases of corruption in the running of the affairs of the Government, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Kaduna State from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023. After adopting the report, the house recommended that the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service withdraw the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Account domiciled at a Bank as Security for N20,000,000,000.00 guaranteed in 2023 forthwith and request the bank to refund all monies deducted on account of the purported illegal guarantee together with the accrued interest thereof. It also recommended that all the Commissioners of Finance of the state from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023 be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation; and that all the accountant generals of the state from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023 be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for investigation. The lawmakers also recommended the suspension of the Commissioner of Finance, Shizzer Bada, to allow for proper investigation into the activities of the Ministry from 29th May 2015 to May 29th, 2023.

The House also recommended that El-Rufai breached his oath of office contained in the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and failed to exercise due discretion in the administration of the state. It recommended that ElRufai be referred to anticorruption agencies for a thorough investigation and necessary prosecution for plunging the state into unwanted, unjustified, and fraudulent domestic and foreign debts, diversion of funds, and money laundering contrary to all extant laws and regulations. Other recommendations included: “That, the Chairmen of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) from 2018 to 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for a thorough investigation. That, the current Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) does step aside to allow for a thorough and proper investigation into the activities of the Board from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023. Just last week, the Federal High Court in Kaduna ordered an interim forfeiture of N1.37 billion allegedly diverted from the coffers of the State Government into a private account. The money was said to be a part of the funds released for a failed light rail project.

The Judge, Justice H. Buhari, issued the forfeiture order on Friday, February 28, following an exparte application by the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC), which traced the money to a private account. While he is fighting the president, “the president’s handlers and his supporters are fighting El-Rufai at home. It is going to be a fight to the finish. It is going to be legal. It is going to be political. Until they finish the cases against him,” the Source added. On the political front, the president and his handlers are ensuring that they empower the governor of Kaduna, Senator Ubah Sani. Sunday Telegraph could not confirm the speculations that Shehu Sanni has also joined the fight.

“That is the way the president and his people are fighting back.” Giving the reason why he was dropped, a source close to one of our Sources said: “They are not taking the challenge of the El-Rufai lightly. They know the damage he did when they were together in the administration of Goodluck Jonathan. They said that because they are aware of his potential to do damage, since they were together in PDP, they would not allow him to do the same damage. At all steps of the way, they will match him politically and legally since that is what he has started to do. That is why the heat is also getting to El-Rufai.

