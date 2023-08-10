Ministerial Appointments: Yoruba Group Cautions Opponents Of El-Rufai

A pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Yoruba Ronu on Thursday asked the 10th Senate of the National Assembly to confirm the nomination of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as minister.

The group in a statement issued by its Chairman, Prince Diran Iyantan said the outstanding public service record of El-Rufai deserved confirmation as a minister in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Iyantan who is a National Population Commission (NPC) commissioner said El-Rufai has proven himself as a competent and efficient leader throughout his career as a public servant.

His words “As the Director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, he demonstrated exceptional performance. During his tenure as the minister of the federal capital territory, he courageously enforced the Abuja master plan, established green zones across the city, and restored order to the Abuja metropolis, greatly benefiting its residents and all Nigerians.

“While Nasir El-Rufai’s tenure as Governor of Kaduna State was marked by controversy due to his unwavering commitment to truth and justice, we believe it is this very quality that has led to the delay in his ministerial clearance.

“As an organization fighting for the Yoruba people, we recognize Nasir El-Rufai as an ally of the Yoruba nation. His instrumental role in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC candidate and subsequently as the President of Nigeria demonstrates his dedication to the Yoruba cause.

“We are confident that if appointed as a minister in President Tinubu’s cabinet, Nasir El-Rufai will continue to contribute significantly to the administration’s success.

“We question the motives of those who oppose Nasir El-Rufai’s appointment. As a two-term Governor of Kaduna State, he has always been under security watch as a public figure.

It is perplexing that he now requires security clearance before confirmation, while other governors have been cleared without such delays.

“The Yoruba Ronu Group believes Nasir El-Rufai is an invaluable asset. We urge President Bola Tinubu to recognize the importance of having a bold, fearless, and hardworking individual like Nasir El-Rufai in his cabinet, and to ensure his swift clearance by the Senate.

“We caution the opposition party against needlessly heating the political climate by suggesting a rerun of the presidential election, which was rightfully won by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We implore the judges of the electoral tribunal to uphold justice and validate the mandate given to President Tinubu by the Nigerian electorate. By doing so, they will be remembered favourably by posterity.”