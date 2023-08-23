Ministerial Appointments: Oye congratulates Wike, Keyamo, Badaru

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Otunba Dele Oye, has congratulated Festus Keyamo, Nyesom Wike and Alhaji Mohammad Badaru Abubakar on their appointments as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While Wike serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Keyamo is the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Badaru heads the Defence ministry.

In different congratulatory messages to the appointees, Oye described their appointments as well-deserved, urging them to leverage their skills and expertise to advance the growth of their various ministries and contribute towards a more united, progressive and prosperous nation.

Congratulating Keyamo, the NACCIMA boss said: “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, I would like to extend my hearty congratulations on your appointment as the Minister of Aviation, despite all odds against your nomination and appointment.

Hailing Wike as Governor of Rivers State, the NACCIMA chief said: “I write to offer our warmest congratulations on your appointment to the esteemed position of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

While celebrating Badaru’s accomplishments Oye said: “It is with great pride and admiration that I on behalf of council and the entire membership of the NACCIMA extend my warmest congratulations on your recent appointment as Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

