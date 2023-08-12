Ministerial Appointments: Lawyers, Senators Accuse Tinubu Of Constitutional Breach

…Split Over Zonal Representation

Ohanaeze Says Five Ministers Unjust

Some lawyers and senators have accused President Bola Tinubu of being in breach of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having allegedly ignored a constitutional provision which mandates him to nominate zonal representatives from all geo-political zones in ministerial appointments. This is coming as lawyers were divided over the matter, arguing whether or not, the zonal representation is a condition in ministerial nomination.

President Tinubu had forwarded a list of 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, out of which, 45 were successfully screened and confirmed while three were dropped, on the ground that they were still undergoing security checks. Out of the six geo-political zones in the country, five zones got one ministerial slot for each state in each zone and additional two to three as zonal ministerial slots, except the South East that has only five ministerial slots, meaning that the President did not give any zonal slot to the region.

Although Senators declined to speak on the matter publicly when approached by Saturday Telegraph, those who spoke on the condition of anonymity, accused the President of violating the Constitution as well as the Act setting up the Federal Character Commission. One of the Senators said: “I don’t want to talk on this matter because our leader, who is the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio, has promised to take up the matter with the President because our colleagues from the South East brought a motion on the issue during our last sitting on Monday this week, but the motion was not considered due to time constraint.

“In that motion, everything is stated, including the provisions of the Constitution, which specify that appointments should be made on State and zonal levels. Therefore, I can tell you that, yes, the President breached the Constitution, though it may be an oversight. So, my advice is that, he should immediately correct the mistake so to say, and nip possible agitations from the zone in the bud.”

Also, commenting on the matter, another Senator who equally spoke to our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity, also acknowledged that President Tinubu violated the law of the land by not following the spirit and the letters of the Constitution while nominating the ministers. “I believe that you also know the position of the law on this matter, but I know that you Pressmen like getting your stories from the mouth of the politicians.

The President knows what to do because he has lawyers working with him. He should know how to balance the imbalance he created. He should give the zone at least two more slots as he did for other zones. That’s my position.” Moreover, an Abuja-based lawyer, Barrister Godwin Enweremadu, while reacting to the issue, said that what Tinubu did was in clear breach of the Constitution, urging the President to redress the injustice and avoid provoking agitations from the South East.

His words: “Since the Constitution made provision for the zones to be represented in appointments such as ministerial and others, the President is in clear breach of the Constitution because every zone is entitled to be represented. That action of Mr. President, apart from being constitutionally null and void, it defeats the spirit of unity, cohesion and oneness of the nation. There is no moral justification to deny the zone what rightfully belongs to her.

“Remember, before you talk of unity, there must be justice. What he did is a clear case of injustice; and how can you be talking about unity where there is no justice? There is no justice in that act. However, he has a window of opportunity to correct the wrong. Now that he has decided to create more ministries, he can have a safe landing by appointing more ministers from the zone. Therefore, I can say yes, he can still re-dress the situation.”

The 15 senators representing the South East, had on Monday, decried what they described as the marginalisation of the region in the recent ministerial nominations carried out by President Tinubu. The lawmakers cited Section 14 (3) of 1999 Constitution as amended, pointing out that it provides that “The Composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.”

The motion said further: “Also aware that Section 5 (a) & (b) under part 3 of Federal Character Commission Act Cap 17 laws of Federation 2004 provides that: “As far as practicable, the appointment to the various categories of political offices shall be done on the basis of equitable formula representation of the states of the federation, FCT or Zones as appropriate using the relevant.

The political offices concerned include: Ministers of cabinet rank and Ministers of State. “Further aware that Section 4 (b) Part 1 of Federal Character Commission Act laws of Federation 2001 Provides for proportional sharing of all bureaucratic, economic, Media and political posts at all levels; “Observes that Ministers appointed so far have the following configuration namely: North West Geo- political Zone- 10 Ministers (3 extra Ministers); North East Geopolitical Zone, 8 Ministers (2 extra Ministers), North Central Geopolitical Zone- 8 Ministers (2 extra Ministers), South West Geopolitical Zone- 9 Ministers (2 extra Ministers), South South Geopolitical Zone- 8 Ministers (2 extra Ministers) and South East Geopolitical Zone- 5 Ministers (Nil).”

Lawyers split

Some of the lawyers opined that the nomination was a breach of the constitution owing to the imbalance in the regional representation, while others noted that the President has not breached any law as he has discretionary power as far as nomination of ministers and political appointees are concerned.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Yomi Aliyu, submitted that “by Section 130 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN), 1999 (as amended), the President is the Chief Executive of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the discretion of who to nominate and appoint as a minister, and even the portfolio to be assigned to them, resides with him, save that he has to comply with Sections 14(3) & 147 of CFRN as regards Federal character and a minister from all the States including FCT, the discretion is absolute.

“The law is trite of a discretionary power in the Constitution that is absolute, he can use any method he thinks will better serve compliance with the discretion where no procedure for doing same is stated in the Constitution or Act. Cases like LIVER- SIDGE v. ANDERSON and our local case of ADEREMI v. AKINTOLA are good examples. “On the above premises, one cannot say PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) in nominating candidates from every State in Nigeria including FCT, has not breached any provision of the law.

His action is more in compliance than in breach.” Another Lawyer, Dr. Alfred Eru, while reacting said that: “Let us not be pedantic about this, it is the exclusive preserve of the president to nominate and appoint ministers. The constitution only requires him to submit the list for screening, how he comes about the names are his privilege, provided every state and FCT is represented.”

However, having a dissenting opinion, another lawyer and rights activist, George Okoli submitted that President Tinubu only accommodated the South- east in his cabinet to satisfy- fy the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which made it mandatory that each of the 36 states and Abuja must have a minister each. “After complying with the constitutional provision, Tinubu has additional 12 ministerial slots to allocate because of the size of his cabinet, which of course, was his own making.

That is where the zon- al allocation of ministers comes in. “By virtue of the discrepancies in the creation of states, all the other five zones were already ahead of the South-east in the constitutionally mandatory al- location of ministers. “North-west, the zone with the largest number of states, got seven ministerial slots while North-east, North-central, South-west and South-south received six slots each. The South- east was left with five ministers, just to fulfil constitutional righteousness.

“Yet, in his distribution of the extra ministerial slots, Tinubu gave additional three ministers each to North-west and South- west zones, making it a total of 10 and nine ministers for the zones, respectively. Each of North-east, North-central and South- south were given two extra ministers, making it a total of eight for each of these favoured zones.

“In fact, the South-south zone received yet another additional ministerial slot when the name of the immediate past Minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, surfaced in Tinubu’s ministerial list. “Sadly, the South-east was stuck with its five constitutionally mandatory number of ministers. No addition. No zonal representation. Just a paltry 10.4 per cent of the 48 names in Tinubu’s prospective ministers.

“In his zonal distribution of his extra ministerial slots, Tinubu was obviously persuaded by the number of votes he received in each zone during the 2023 presidential poll. However, de-dying the entire South-East a share of the zonal ministerial representation cannot be considered a smart political decision on the part of Mr. President.” Also commenting, another lawyer, Dennis Nwankwo expressed dissatisfaction over none additional nominees from the South East.

“It has turned an irony that President Tinubu who swore to protect the constitution of Nigeria and treat all Nigerians is short-changing the South- East region. This, he has done by not giving the region additional ministerial positions the same way he gave to other geopolitical zones. “It is disappointing that President Tinubu gave the South-west and North-west additional three ministerial slots, gave North-east, North-central and South- south two each and South- east no additional slot.

“This action goes a long way to tell us that, had it been the constitution did not provide that a state must provide one ministerial nominee, the people of South-east would have been denied the opportunity of nominating a minister. “It is unconstitutional to share ministerial positions or political offices based on votes or electoral considerations. “Democracy is about the people and not political compensation for political loyalty or votes”.

Ohanaeze wants more slots for south East

On its part, the pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also expressed disappointment that only five ministerial positions were allotted to the South East as against other zones that got more. Describing the development as disturbing, unjust and unfair, Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, appealed to President Tinu- bu to remedy the situation.

The statement reads, “In the appointment, the South East has only five ministers while some other zones have nine (9) and even ten (10) ministers. “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels that it is unfair and unjust. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity. We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.”

Ohanaeze recalled that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations, and that all honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during that exercise. “As a result, the South East was shortchanged with one slot as they had five (5) states while other zones have minimum of six (6) states. This situation has placed the South East in a very difficult position, politically, economically, and socially.

“Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, house of assembly and local governments. “In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged.

“We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current ad- ministration but we however appeal to President Tinubu to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity and fairness. “We pray the Almighty to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political persuasion.