Ministerial Appointments: Kalu Commends Tinubu, Seeks More Slots For S’East

…As Reps congratulates Tunji-Ojo, Onyejeocha, Sununu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kalu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Udora Orizu also commended Tinubu for fulfilling his promise of having more women and youths in his cabinet.

While expressing optimism that the appointees would deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the president, the deputy speaker however appealed to him to consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle.

He said, “I commend our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The president showed magnanimity and fairness by including more women and youths in his cabinet, fulfilling his campaign promises.

“However, I appeal to His Excellency to kindly consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle espoused in Section 5(a) (b) Part 3, Section 4(b) Part 1 of the Federal Character Commission Act. I know Mr President as a magnanimous leader, and I appeal to him in the interest of justice, and equity to give more slots to the Southeast.

“I congratulate my sisters and brothers from the Southeast on their confirmation by the Senate and urge them to key into the President’s agenda for a new Nigeria.”

Kalu also congratulated his former colleagues in the 9th Assembly, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) and Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi) on their successful screening exercise by the Senate.

“I congratulate the former chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and former chairman committee on healthcare services, Hon. Tanko Sununu on their confirmation by the Senate.

“I have no doubt that together with my sister, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who is the immediate past deputy majority whip will be good ambassadors of the House of Representatives and by extension the National Assembly.”

In a related development, the House of Representatives has congratulated members of the 10th National Assembly that have been screened by the Senate following their nomination by His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and are now ministers-designate.

Deputy spokesman for the House, Hon. Philip Agbese in a statement said “We felicitate with Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Akoko Northeast/West Federal Constituency) and Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Yauri/ Shanga/ Ngaski Federal Constituency) on their well-deserved appointment. We also congratulate the Chief Whip of the 9th House of Representatives of the National Assembly, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

“Their nomination as ministers of the Federal Republic was no accident as they had distinguished themselves in their various careers and went on to excel in representing their constituents during their sojourn in the 10th National Assembly even within the short space of time following the proclamation of the Assembly.

“We are confident that they will bring the patriotic zeal, dedication, resourcefulness and innovation that we have known them for to their new assignments and do us proud by bringing to bear the leadership and governance capacity that they have shown in the parliament.

“The House of Representatives urges the ministers-designate to make the best use of their national assignment to positively impact the lives of Nigerians, who are eagerly yearning for a turnaround in the nation’s fortunes and are particularly interested in the improved quality of life that will come from the economic recovery they expect from this government.

“We assure them of our support in their new assignment even as we urge them to note that the National Assembly remains their home where they will always find colleagues that are willing to collaborate to make them succeed in their new tasks”.