Ministerial Appointments/Geopolitical Imbalance: What does the Constitution say?

L iet me begin by first congratulating ‘Mr Projects’, Senator Dave Umahi, for his appointment as the Minister for Works. Knowing his antecedents, I believe our infrastructures can only get better. His appointment is one appointment that President Bola Tinubu got right. I also believe that Nyesom Wike is a square peg in a square hole as FCT minister. I am saying this despite our political differences. If not FCT Minister, I would have loved to see Wike as the Defence Minister. Nigeria actually needs to have those that are prepared to work. I would have also loved to see Mr. Peter Obi as either Minister of Finance or CBN Governor. As things are right now, I believe the president needs help, Nigeria needs help and all hands must be on deck otherwise, this ship will wreck. Now back to the issue of our discussion. According to the Nigerian Constitution, each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is entitled to have a minister. Additionally, the President can appoint six more ministers, one from each of the six geopolitical zones in the country. The qualifications for the appointment of ministers vary from country to country. However, there are other qualifications at the level of bio-data like age, education and citizenship. A prospective minister must be a Nigerian citizen who must be 30 years of age. He must also be educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent. One would have expected a minister to have a higher educational level because of the heavy and complex executive responsibility. This contrasts very sharply with the Australian counterpart where 42 of the 44 ministers are graduates of mostly University of Sydney, Adelaide University, and Monash University. It is said: “When it comes to being a minister in the Australian Parliament, degrees matter”.

In fact, most of them hold double degrees in Arts and Law. Legal professionals constitute 10.6% of the Australian Parliament. It is even more surprising that the Nigerian Constitution does not prescribe any specific experience level for any would-be minister. A ministerial candidate is also supposed to be clinically ethically clean. The candidate shall be disqualified from holding a ministerial position if he voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria as he thus forfeits his Nigerian citizenship not being by birth. He must not be judged or declared a lunatic or of unsound mind.

This is a very important condition, but no professional verification process is specified being not easily verifiable like the requirement that the candidate must not be under a sentence of death or imprisonment or fine for misdemeanour which is by a court of competent jurisdiction. The candidate must not have been sentenced for an offence involving dishonesty or contravention of the Code of Conduct nor must he be an undischarged bankrupt or a member of a secret society or been indicted for embezzlement or fraud by a competent body. The candidate must have vacated his position in the federal or state public Service at least 30 days before nomination. Consequently, Chapter 6. Part 1. Section 147 of the Nigerian Constitution states that: i. There shall be such offices of ministers of the Government of the Federation as may be established by the President. ii. Any appointment to the office of minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the senate, be made by the President. iii. Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of section 14(3) of this constitution: provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid the President shall appoint at least one minister from each state, who shall be an indigene of such state. iv. Where a member of the National Assembly or of a House of Assembly is appointed as minister of the Government of the Federation, he shall be deemed to have resigned his membership of the National Assembly or of the House of Assembly on his taking the oath of office as minister. v. No person shall be appointed as minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives. vi. An appointment to any of the offices aforesaid shall be deemed to have been made where no return has been received from the senate within twenty-one working days of the receipt of nomination by the Senate.

In concluding this section on the qualifications of ministers, it is important to mention that the nomination by the President is not final. The President is required to submit the list of ministers to the Senate for screening. This therefore gives the Senate the final approval. The Senate is, therefore, also culpable for the eventual poor performance be held responsible for any substandard performance of any minister. The legislature also has the constitutional responsibility of oversight of the ministries. However, experience shows that there are systemic and personal constraints that militate against objective screening of ministers by the Senate. Ethnic groups are social formations distinguished by the communal character of their boundaries, the relevant communal factors being language and culture. Ethnicity has played a rather dominant role in the public life of the Nigerian federation. So much has been tied to it in the national consciousness, including the availability of public offices, benefits, patronage etc., that, the moment somebody gets into public office (whether elected or appointed), it is perceived as the much-needed opportunity for members of his or her ethnic group to have access to the nation’s resources, or what has been termed in local everyday parlance, “the national cake”.

There is the intense struggle by the diverse ethnic or cultural groups dominantly the major ethnic groups such as the Hausa/Fulani; Igbo and Yoruba that make up the federation of Nigeria to control power at the federal level and to use such power for their ethnic benefits rather than for all members of the federation. Taking control of governance at the centre is therefore publicly viewed as a necessity in order to correct dislocations in the economy. Opposition to successive governments has often been propelled by ethnic sentiments, or at any rate, has been fuelled by the machinery of ethnic violence, sometimes leading to insecurity and instability in the polity and their attendant consequences. So, endemic have some of these ethnically motivated activities been that device such as rotation of elective political offices among geopolitical groups or zones, a quota system of admission into public educational institutions, the principle of federal character, have been suggested or adopted as panacea to the dislocation with the polity. These intense struggles can be seen in the reaction of the Yoruba nationality to the annulment of the presidential election of June 12, 1993 and the tyranny rule of the Sani Abacha military regime, which led to an irredentist struggle against their Federalist Statecraft. For them, it was as much a struggle also for democracy as it is for a restructuring of the Yoruba nation.