Ministerial Appointment: ‘I Won’t Let You Down’, Keyamo Promises Tinubu

Festus Keyamo, the newly appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has vowed to keep his word to President Bola Tinubu about the appointment.

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employement, Keyamo made the vow in a terse statement posted via his verified X (previously Twitter) username.

He said, “Thank you, Mr. President. On my honour, I promise not to disappoint.”

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that during the administration of immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, Keyamo held the position of Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central) accused Keyamo of disrespecting members of the Ninth Assembly during his ministerial screening, causing a stir in the Senate.

After Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President had calmed down the upper chamber, Keyamo apologised and provided explanations.