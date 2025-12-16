Minister Woos Investors With $50m Lithium Processing Plant, Others

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake has wooed investors in London, United Kingdom, (UK) with a $50 million lithium processing plant along with seamless transfer of profits and duty waiver on imported mining machinery, and other incentives.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the minister spoke at the Resourcing Tomorrow Annual Exhibition and Conference in London. He made the offer in his address to participants and promised the global mining companies that Nigeria was ready for investment.

He specifically spoke on the country’s investment breakthroughs in processing minerals, citing over $2 billion inflow to lithium and rare earth ores projects in the last two years.

He opined that the foreign direct investments were the results of the policy on value addition being driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to stop pit to port export and stimulate local beneficiation.

Alake said: “Since last year, companies such as Canmax Technologies, Jiuling Lithium, Avatar New Energy Nigeria Limited, and Asba group have collectively invested over $1.3 billion in lithium processing projects across Nigeria.

“These are not speculative ventures; they are bricks, mortar, and machinery. And just outside Abuja, the federal capital of Nigeria, construction is underway for a $50-million lithium processing plant, the first in a network of industrial clusters that will extend through Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, and Ebonyi states.