Minister Woos Investors To Nigerian Maritime At Global Shipping Week

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on international investors to explore the vast opportunities in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, describing the sector as a gateway to Africa’s economic transformation.

The Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the Minister, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said in a statement that the Minister made the call in London, United Kingdom, where he participated in the London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025, one of the world’s premier maritime gatherings.

At the Africa Maritime and Shipping Assembly, held at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as part of the LISW, Oyetola, represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, urged investors to look beyond short-term gains and embrace the long-term benefits of investing in Nigeria’s fast-evolving maritime landscape.

Delivering a keynote address on “Navigating Regulatory Seas: Steering Africa’s Maritime Governance Towards Seamless Trade,” he underlined Nigeria’s commitment to regulatory reforms, port modernisation, maritime security, and sustainable shipping practices as critical pillars that make the country an attractive investment destination.

Oyetola said: “Our oceans and inland waterways are our lifeblood, our highways to prosperity, and the very arteries that will fuel the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

The Minister stressed that Nigeria was committed to unlocking the full potential of its marine resources, noting that the government’s ambitious reforms were geared towards positioning the country as the maritime hub of West and Central Africa.

He highlighted Nigeria’s significant progress in maritime security, citing the success of the Deep Blue Project, which has eliminated piracy in Nigerian waters and contributed to a sharp decline in incidents across the Gulf of Guinea.

Oyetola added that Nigeria had recorded three consecutive years without piracy attacks in its territorial waters, a feat that has earned commendations from the International Maritime Bureau.

According to him, “this is proof that Nigeria is a safe destination for maritime investments. Security of our seas is non-negotiable, and we are committed to sustaining these gains through technology-driven surveillance, strong legal frameworks such as the SPOMO Act, and regional collaboration.”

Oyetola pointed to Nigeria’s growing port infrastructure, with the landmark Lekki Deep Sea Port standing as a symbol of public-private partnership success.

He noted: ” With its state-of-the-art facilities and capacity to berth the world’s largest vessels, Lekki Port is expected to serve as a vital transhipment hub for landlocked African nations.

“We are now actively collaborating to scale up transhipment operations for countries such as Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso, positioning Nigeria as the maritime hub of the sub-region.”