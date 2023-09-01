Minister weeps over decay at National Stadium, Lagos

The new Minister of Sports Develop- ment, John Enoh, has said he wept when he saw the level of decay at the National Stadium, Lagos. The minister said this after inspecting some sporting facilities in Lagos including the stadium.

The Lagos Stadium went through a facelift initiated by the former minister Sunday Dare through the adopt-facility project which attracted philanthropists like Chief Kessington Adebutu but the interventions have always been viewed as grossly inadequate.

Enoh said he appreciated all those who have been trying to invest in the stadium as he promised to continue to work with the private sector. He added: “Today I am here in Lagos; I have inspected the facilities and I wept about what I saw.

“I have gone around, I have seen the different sports, I have been able to wit- ness a basketball game live organised by an individual, Louis Edem, and I was able to see some sponsors there. “This facility built around the early 70s, has been put to use functionally, including during the 2nd All Africa Games (1973).

It has gone through a lot. “This should not be the symbol of our sports in a city referred to as a sports city. “I am glad that the process towards the concession of the facility has gone far. If that is what it will take to restore the glory of this facility, I endorse it 100 percent.”