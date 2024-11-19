Minister Warns Kwankwaso Against Inflammatory Comments

Share

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Yusuf Abdullahi Ata yesterday warned Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso against statements capable of creating tension in Kano State.

He told Kwankwaso to refrain from comments that could lead him to contempt of court regarding the legal tussle over the Kano Emirate Council.

Ata noted that the issue of the Kano Emirate is still pending in court, warning that Kwankwaso’s comments might be perceived as contempt of court.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election at the Skyline University Kano, convocation alleged that Lagos has been involved in issues surrounding the emirate tussle in Kano State.

He said: “We can see very clearly that there is a lot of effort from the Lagos area to polarize this part of the country. “Lagos wouldn’t allow us to choose our Emir.”

