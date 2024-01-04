Minister Vows to Reclaim Controversial Oilfield for Bayelsa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured the revoked Atala Oilfield will be reclaimed by Bayelsa State, stating that there is still hope that the revoked licence for OML 46 will be returned to the state. Recall that the Federal Government through the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources had in controversial circumstances revoked the licence in April 2020, when another son of the state, Timipre Sylva, was the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Lokpobiri, during a visit to Governor Douye Diri on Tuesday at the Government House, Yenagoa, expressed regrets that the Atala Oilfield, a common patrimony of the state, was taken away. He explained that his visit was to seek collaboration with the state government to address issues concerning Bayelsa and for the state to reap the dividends of democracy.

The Minister congratu- lated Governor Diri on his re-election and sought the government’s partnership to curb pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft. He said the menace had resulted in the reduction of revenue from the federation account to oil producing states, adding that Bayelsa had zero derivation for about four months in 2023.

Lokpobiri also expressed concern over the level of pollution caused by illegal bunkering activities, noting that if the trend was not checked, it could be an existential threat. He said: “Bayelsa State is more polluted than Ogoni in Rivers State and we are the only people that can put a stop to it. We need to do something to protect our water and land resources.

“It is also important to note that illegal refineries affect the income of our state. The governor can attest to the fact that derivation money has been dwindling. There was zero derivation for months. We are changing our security architecture to one that could be more effective. So, we need to work together to change the narrative.”