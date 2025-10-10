Minister Visits APC Youth House To Mark Int’l Day Of The Girl Child

In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dr. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, paid a courtesy visit to the APC Youth House, Office of the National Youth Leader, on Wednesday evening in Abuja.

The visit, which brought together members of the APC Youth Wing, women leaders, and young progressives as part of the Youth Wing’s initiatives, underscored the importance of investing in the empowerment, education, and leadership development of the Nigerian girl child.

In his welcome remarks, the National Youth Leader of the APC, Dr Dayo Israel, appreciated the minister for her steadfast commitment to advancing the welfare of women and girls in Nigeria. He emphasized the APC Youth Wing’s continued support for initiatives that promote gender inclusion, equal opportunity, and social development.

Israel said: “Empowering the girl child is empowering the next generation. At the APC Youth Wing, we remain committed to creating platforms that enable every young woman to find her voice and shape her future.”