Minister Urges SPIN Project On Expansion Of Irrigation To Boost Food Security

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has urged the management and staff of the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project to expand irrigated agriculture, improve dam operations, and increase hydropower generation as part of a renewed drive to strengthen Nigeria’s food and energy security.

Professor Utsev dropped this hint during a working visit recently to the SPIN project office in Abuja, where he was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Emanso Umobong, and other senior officials.

He said the directive was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places sustainable development at the centre of national economic growth.

Describing SPIN as a flagship initiative of the Ministry, the minister said the project was critical to scaling up irrigated farming, strengthening dam management systems and boosting national hydropower capacity.

He noted that these interventions would translate into higher food production, more jobs—especially for young people—and improved livelihoods across the country. Utsev also acknowledged the support of President Tinubu and the World Bank, commending their roles in ensuring the successful take-off of the project.

He praised the SPIN team for the progress recorded so far and urged them to sustain the momentum to meet their targets.

In his response, the National Coordinator of SPIN, Mr. Ipinlaye Olaiya, thanked the minister, the permanent secretary and the leadership of the ministry for their consistent support, which he said has been crucial to the smooth start of the project.

He reaffirmed the team’s commitment to fully delivering on SPIN’s mandate. The visit ended with an inspection tour of SPIN’s proposed new office complex in Apo, Abuja, led by Mr. Olaiya, marking another step towards strengthening the project’s operational capacity.