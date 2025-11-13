Minister Urges Overhaul of Nigeria’s Laboratory Systems

…calls for unified policy, stronger IPAN operations

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s analytical laboratory sector, urging stakeholders to strengthen the operations of the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) and reposition laboratories as critical national assets for public health, safety, and economic competitiveness.

Speaking at the National Stakeholders’ Summit on the Analytical Laboratories Sector organised IPAN in Lagos from November 10 to 11, Dr Salako said Nigeria’s laboratory systems form “the scientific backbone” of the nation’s health and industrial framework.

Yet, he lamented, the sector remains under-recognised, underfunded, and under-coordinated. Dr Salako was represented by Atanda Olugbemiga John, Director/National Coordinator of Food Safety and Quality Programme at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW), According to Dr Salako,

“The analytical laboratory sector is one of the most critical yet underappreciated components of national development.” “From healthcare and food safety to environmental monitoring, pharmaceuticals, and industrial production—laboratories underpin the pillars of quality assurance, consumer protection, and public health.”

Challenges and need for reform

Despite its strategic importance, Dr. Salako identified chronic gaps that have hindered the sector’s progress for years: poor infrastructure, high cost of equipment, shortage of skilled personnel, and fragmented regulation.

“Many laboratories operate in silos without adequate coordination or recognition for the strategic role they play,” he said. “This limits our ability to compete globally and harness the full potential of laboratory science to drive innovation and economic growth.”

The minister emphasised that the summit was not just a talk shop but a call to action—a platform to develop a national roadmap for revitalising Nigeria’s analytical laboratories. He urged all stakeholders—government agencies, academia, private sector players, and international partners—to contribute actively to building a sustainable and globally competitive laboratory system.

“We must rethink the structure of our laboratory ecosystem to promote national accreditation, reduce over-dependence on imports, and build a pool of world-class analytical professionals,” Salako said. “The Ministry stands ready to support the implementation of summit resolutions and elevate the laboratory sector as a strategic national priority.”

Addressing fragmentation and poor recognition

In his welcome address, Aliyu Abdullahi Angara, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of IPAN, said the summit marked a defining moment in Nigeria’s scientific governance and industrial development.

He lamented that for too long, the analytical laboratory sector had remained fragmented and under-recognised, despite its central role in ensuring food safety, drug quality, and environmental protection.

“We converge here not merely to discuss laboratories as physical structures but as critical infrastructure for national survival,” Angara declared. “Weak laboratory systems have led to unsafe food and drugs, undetected contaminants, loss of export opportunities, and public distrust in regulatory systems.”

Accuracy of laboratory results determines the safety of our food, drugs, and environment

Citing historical examples such as the “My Pikin” tragedy—where substandard drugs led to child deaths— Angara noted that such incidents were preventable through stronger analytical oversight.

“The domestic laboratory services market, if properly organised and incentivised, could save Nigeria billions of naira annually in foreign testing costs and create thousands of jobs,” he said. “This summit must chart a path that strengthens laboratory governance, promotes accreditation, and aligns our systems with global best practices.”

Accreditation and global acceptance

Representing the Summit Chairman, Osita Aboloma who is the Chief Executive of the National Quality Council (NQC), Mr. Bola Fashina reinforced the need for proper calibration, accreditation, and international recognition of Nigerian laboratories.

“Laboratories are not just medical facilities—they are critical national assets,” he stressed. “The accuracy of laboratory results determines the safety of our food, drugs, and environment.

For those results to be globally accepted, our laboratories must obtain accreditation by bodies with international recognition.” He noted that Nigeria’s National Accreditation System now enjoys global recognition, but many analytical laboratories have yet to meet its standards.

Fashina urged participants to use the summit to strengthen networks, share knowledge, and sustain collaboration with IPAN. According to him, “This summit must not end with discussions,” he warned. “It must birth partnerships that guarantee sustainable improvement in quality systems and laboratory credibility.”

Stakeholders call for funding and policy reform

Other participants, including Mr. Gbolahan Bolawa, President of the Society of Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SOTLAN), and officials from the FMOH&SW, echoed the same concerns—limited funding, weak infrastructure, and low visibility of the sector. Bolawa explained that laboratory operations are vital to industrial and regulatory processes, yet only a few laboratories in Nigeria are wellequipped or properly funded.

“Every certified product, every export decision depends on laboratory analysis,” he said. “But funding remains a major barrier. Without proper equipment and skilled personnel, accurate analysis becomes difficult. We only see the certificates; we rarely see the struggles behind them.”

Speaking further, Atanda added that laboratories have “worked silently for years without recognition,” stressing that the summit was an important step toward mainstreaming their role in policymaking. “The analytical laboratory sector is not an expenditure line—it is an investment in national integrity and competitiveness,” Atanda said. “Quality and safety are everyone’s business—the media, regulators, and manufacturers must all play their part.”

Building national quality culture

In his remarks, Dr. Salako urged all sectors to adopt a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” approach to laboratory development. He assured stakeholders that the FMOH&SW would champion the resolutions of the summit and drive policies to upgrade laboratories, improve capacity building, and promote local production of laboratory equipment.

“This summit marks a turning point,” he said. “Together, let us build a future where Nigerian laboratories are centres of excellence— driving progress, ensuring safety, and advancing knowledge.”

A clear message resonated among participants at the two-day summit, was for Nigeria to achieve sustainable national development, it must first strengthen the foundation of its scientific integrity—the analytical laboratory system—and empower IPAN to lead the transformation.