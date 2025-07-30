Minister Urges Nurses, Midwives To Shelve Warning Strike

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to suspend its ongoing nationwide warning strike.

Dingyadi in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, urged the union to prioritise dialogue as negotiations between government and the union continues to resolve all lingering grievances.

The statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Patience Onuobia on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the meeting between both parties would reconvene on Friday at the Federal Ministry of Health, where deliberations would continue toward finding a mutually acceptable resolution.

The Minister while acknowledging the concerns raised by the health workers, however emphasised that industrial action would only disrupt essential health services and compound existing challenges in the sector.

He said: “Strike is not the best solution to industrial disputes,” urging the association to give room for further engagement.

“We are committed to addressing your concerns through ongoing dialogue, and I ask for your cooperation as we move forward.”

The issues under contention includes; gazetting of approved nurses’ scheme of service by the National Council on Establishment (NCE) since 2016, implementation of the 2012 National Industrial Court judgment in favour of nurses, upward review of professional allowances for nurses and midwives, among others.