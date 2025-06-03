Minister Urges Companies To Increase Daily Gas Production

Share

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has charged major gas-producing companies operating in Nigeria to take concrete steps to increase daily gas production by one billion standard cubic feet (bscf) per annum between 2025 and 2030 to meet the National gas production aspirations as well as bring an end to routine gas flaring.

Ekpo emphasised the need for accelerated growth in the sector to meet the Federal Government’s target of 12 billion scf of gas per day by 2030 from the current 7.3billion scf production capacity.

He spoke at an engagement with upstream gas industry stakeholders held at the NNPC Towers Abuja. Ekpo described the recent divestments by major oil companies as a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s energy sector, noting that it presented opportunities to aggressively exploit and produce both Associated Gas (AG) and Non-Associated Gas (NAG) in the country.

He said: “We need to grow natural gas production by at least 1 BCF annually till 2030. Nigeria must emerge among the top 10 natural gas-consuming nations by 2030.

To achieve this, we must aggressively increase drilling operations in joint venture assets across all terrains, land, swamp, and offshore, and prioritise the completion of major gas processing and evacuation infrastructure projects.

“Capitalising on these divestments requires a clear strategy to accelerate project timelines, modernize existing facilities, and deploy innovative extraction and processing technologies.”

The minister also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with international stakeholders and technical experts to ensure the successful execution of gas infrastructure projects, including the AKK and OB-3 pipelines.

According to him, these projects are critical to connecting gas resources to domestic and industrial markets, supporting Nigeria’s ambition to become a regional hub for natural gas.

