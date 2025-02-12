Minister, UAE Signs Amended Air Pact As Air Peace Inks Interline Deal With Emirates

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The landmark agreement was executed during the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025, in a high-level meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, solidifying mutual aviation ties between both nations.

Accompanying the minister as part of the Nigerian delegation were, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olayinka T. BabaoyeIriobe, Director, Air Transport Regulations, NCAA, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, Director of Operations, FAAN and Mr. Ahmed Tijani, Director, Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), brought together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

A statement by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, disclosed that the event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM) — an ambitious initiative by the UAE to drive collaboration and innovation in sustainable aviation. The signing of the amended BASA builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration.

The Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines. Beyond the BASA agreement, the Aviation Minister advocated for a review of UAE’s visa restrictions on Nigerians, stressing that easing the current conditions would increase passenger traffic on designated routes, benefiting both nations’ economies.

In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security. Meanwhile, Emirates has signed an interline agreement with West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, enhancing connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Nigeria.

The partnership expands Emirates’ footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria with frictionless singleticket travel and simplified baggage throughput. With the agreement, travellers booked on flights from Dubai to Lagos can access more of Nigeria, with onward connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna and Owerri.

