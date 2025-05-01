Minister To Workers: Your Voices Are Heard, Concerns Valid

Share

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, on Thursday assured Nigerian workers that their voices are being heard and their concerns remain valid.

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration held at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Dingyadi — who was represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha — was commended by labour movements across the country for his commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He stated that the ministry had made significant progress in strengthening labour policies, improving employment opportunities, and enhancing worker protections.

“My dear esteemed and committed Nigerian workers, as your Minister of Labour and Employment, let me say this clearly: your voices are heard. Your concerns are valid. And your resilience is deeply respected. This administration is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, for a new Nigeria — and very soon, we will get there,” he said.

Dingyadi acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges, stressing that issues such as inflation, unemployment, and social inequality are not mere statistics but real burdens that affect families and communities.

“We recognize these challenges and understand that they demand urgent, inclusive, and transparent responses,” he said.

The Minister emphasized the importance of dialogue and civic engagement in addressing national issues, reiterating the government’s support for an open and protected civic space.

“A vibrant civic space is essential. It is the oxygen of democracy and the catalyst for the Renewed Hope Agenda. Workers must be able to organize, speak freely, gather peacefully, and advocate for their rights without fear,” he added.

While appreciating workers for maintaining industrial peace since he assumed office, Dingyadi urged continued unity and collaboration.

“In the face of economic hardship, we must not retreat into division. We must rise in unity and solidarity with the government to build bridges, not barricades. Let us channel grievances into solutions and transform civic space into civic strength,” he said.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening legal protections for freedom of assembly and expression, creating jobs for unemployed youth, and ensuring inclusive platforms for labour participation in policymaking.

“I extend my hand of fellowship to the Nigeria Labour Unions, civil society, and all stakeholders: let us work together to ensure that our collective quest for economic recovery is achievable. Together, we can create a Nigeria where the well-being of our people is not just a slogan, but a reality.

“To all our workers, I say thank you. Your labour holds this country together. Your strength powers our future. Let your voice continue to shape our path forward. We must rise from this Workers’ Day celebration more united, more determined, and more hopeful,” Dingyadi concluded.

