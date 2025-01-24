Minister To NIS: Deploy New Passport Printers To 2 US Consulates

Share

The Minster of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to deploy new printers to passport offices in Atlanta and New York Consulates in the United States.

This followed the receipt of an appeal for the provision of the equipment in the two critical offices. A statement signed yesterday by the Minister’s Media aide, Also Babatunde, read:

“To address this issue, the Minister has since approved and directed the Nigeria Immigration Service to immediately deploy new printers to the passport offices in both cities. “These printers are ready for installation. This shortterm solution aims to resolve the current challenge promptly.

“The Minister hinted that there is a new solution being implemented as a long-term plan that will usher in a streamlined passport regime, enabling Nigerians to apply for their passports with more ease.

“Part of this plan includes the activation of the Passport Personalisation Centre in Abuja, which is scheduled to start in the next few weeks while also opening up more countries for the already-deployed contactless solution. “The Ministry of Interior under the Minister is working round the clock, and none of the agencies is left behind.”

Babatunde added thus: “At the Nigeria Immigration Service, for instance, there has been an end-to-end automation of the passport application process and the introduction of the contactless application process, which has since been launched in Canada.

“The Minister assures that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to ensuring that Nigerians experience #RenewedHope laced with innovation and convenience while still enhancing national security.”

