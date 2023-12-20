Minister To Nigerians: Creativity’ll bolster FG’s youth policies

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has emphasis on the government’s pledge to bolster the country’s creative industry.

The minister was speaking during the Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2023, held over the weekend. The event, celebrating African ingenuity, served as a platform for Musawa to reaffirm the administration’s dedication to fostering the nation’s artistic and entertainment community. Addressing a diverse audience of creators, industry stakeholders, and artists, Musawa encouraged Nigerians to embrace their creativity and honour diversity, underscoring the potential of artistic expression to elevate Nigeria’s global standing.

She said: “We here at the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy have been working tirelessly to create the right framework and different initiatives that will propel us beyond our current growth, leapfrogging us to a position of dominance in global cultural affairs. Our music and passion are already at the forefront of conversation worldwide, yet our full spectrum of creativity remains untapped.”