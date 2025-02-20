Minister To Investors: Nigeria Stabilising On Fiscal, Monetary Reforms

Share

Despite complaints by the manufacturing firms, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has disclosed that the country’s economy is bouncing back and stabilising amidst fiscal and monetary reforms adopted by the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Dr. Oduwole, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, stated that although the economy had gone through rough times in the past, the year 2025 is a period of impact in all key sectors of the economy.

The minister explained that Nigeria was ready for the world to attract more investments into the country’s economy from the foreign investors.

According to her, blue chip industries operating in the country can once again have beliefs in Nigeria’s economy under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, because their businesses are the best advertisement for attracting more investments into the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Dr. Oduwole posited that government needed to embarked on the various reforms in order to make sure the nation’s GDP is resilient and sustainable for future occurrences.

She opined that her ministry (FMITI) had been collaborating with the members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) on fostering genuine economic growth for the company.

The minister stressed that her ministry was committed to supporting the growth of manufacturing sector and ready to work assiduously with businesses in a bid to to strive to make Nigeria a progressive easier place to serve and grow their businesses.

She said: “When I see the huge investments by these manufacturing companies being invested in Nigeria’s economy in long term, I know that this is a strong endorsement of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, and one of our key priorities in the FMITI is investment intention.

“We believe that businesses operating in Nigeria are the best advertisement for attracting more investment and we collaborate with other organised private sector and several others, like NACCIMA, MAN, NECA. LCCI.

“The point is that this economy is now stabilising we ‘ve gone through the monetary reform, the fiscal reform, we know the bills are already passing through the national assembly. As we start 2025, this is the year to make the impact to bring it altogether.”

On the manufacturing sector firms’ investments in the GDP, she said: “I said really, the reason why is to say thank you for your belief towards Nigerian economy.

It’s because of something like this, systems like yours a very unique one like that and I love the way it’s being seamless done. Systems like this give the Nigerian economy a place and a voice at the global stage.”

Dr. Oduwole added: “I will like to encourage everybody and manufacturing companies to believe in the Nigerian economy and continue to believe in the reform of President Bola Tinubu, continue to believe that the FMITI is here to support you and you have my full commitment on that and we continue to strive to make Nigeria a progressive easier place to serve and grow your businesses.”

