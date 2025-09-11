Minister: Tinubu Desires Nigeria To Lead Africa In Industrialisation

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is to position the country as industrial leader in sub-Suharan African.

Speaking with New Telegraph, he said Nigeria’s ambition was to become the leader in industrialisation in Africa, stressing that technological advancement in the country would showcase the people and potential.

According to him, “it gives us a chance as a government, the private sector as well as development partners to sit and discuss industrialization, manufacturing and trade issues as it concerns us in the sub region. “So I think that is what it is to most of us. And I think it continues to show what is achievable as a government.”

Speaking more on technology as a requisite for economic growth, and China as a global technology leader, he said: “We are going to look at leadership and people as foundation for technology advancement, for economic growth, and sustain ability that we’ve been talking about.

“To me, this is probably the most important component of the matrix of challenges. Itemising what I have said so far, leadership and people make things up. How do we harness the enormous population and talent available in Nigeria towards providing local solutions to the challenges as other countries have done, notably China and India, as contemporary examples.

“Why have we allowed this situation about attaining technology advancements to go on for so long? And what should we be doing about it? Let’s look at the leadership and people dimensions. “What can we learn from China, which we all know now?

Let’s take a quick look indeed, just 30 years ago, China was known primarily as a low cost manufacturing hub. It builds the products, but not the brands, not the machines, not the technology. Today, China is not just a manufacturer, it is a global technology powerhouse.”

“They produce their own industrial machines, not just their products. They’ve invested heavily in reversed engineering, studied imported technology, understanding how the machines work, replicating it and eventually improving on it as the imported machines for production.

“They did the same, primarily for research, strips them apart to studied components as part of reversed engineering strategy towards the production of spare parts,” Senator Enoh added. He added: “They train their people, intentionally building one of the largest engineering talent schools in the world.

Training starts from the basics. It starts from the foundation at primary school level with a deliberate effort or deliberate focus and priority at STEM, which is science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “Secondary education and academia followed with massive budgets and funding at all levels.

We need to focus on that triangle, industry, academia and government or leadership. “So China had long term focus on social investments in education, in research, in science and technology, and that was consistent all along, and they patiently waited for the results.”

According to him, “most importantly, they made strategic use of foreign partners, just like we all as manufacturers have one foreign company that we have partnered with in one way or the other, and they invited the world in. But they were learning and building capacity behind the place.

“Think about brands like Huawei, Gili, Lenovo. None of them existed in global consciousness 20 years ago. “Today, they are the ones designing and exporting technology to the rest of the world. It started with assembling other people’s designs, but China made a deliberate decision to move up the value chain.

“So what are we saying here, Nigeria can take the same path as China. We can start small. We can focus on our enormous population, especially the youth. We can focus on skills and upskilling.” “We can focus on having training institutes for research and development, which will foster sustainable innovation, and we can focus on spare parts training production and go into designs and eventually ownership,” he added.