Minister Tasks Principals On Protection Of Schools, Children From Attacks

The Ministers of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, and Dr Tanko Sununu, have charged Principals of the Federal Unity Colleges to make their topmost priority, the protection of their schools and students from any form of attacks or banditry.

Prof. Tahir Mamman during a meeting with principals of the 112 Unity Colleges in continuation of briefings from departments and Chief Executives under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education, described the Unity Colleges as National ‘treasures which must be protected at all cost.

While charging the Principals to be vigilant over security issues, he stressed that early security warnings must not be taken for granted.

On his part, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu who commended the Principals for their patriotism and commitment to service of the Nation, charged the Principals to be watchful and take extra measures to protect their respective schools.

Dr Sununu further directed the Principals to liaise with traditional and religious leaders, parents and all security agencies in order to create the necessary synergy that would guarantee the security of the schools.

Chairperson, Association of Principals of Nigerian Unity Colleges Dr. Idowu Akinbamijo assured the ministers the principals would do everything humanly possible to ensure the students were fully protected because as parents, the security of their children was of utmost priority.

Dr. Idowu who is the Principal of the Federal Science and Technical College Ilesa, however, appealed to both Ministers to prioritize the construction of housing accommodation in rural Unity Colleges as an incentive to attract and retain teachers in rural schools.

She also requested provision should be made for posting entitlements of teachers before their postings were affected, in order to reduce the pains associated with relocation of teachers and their families.