Minister Tasks Customs on Trade Facilitation

The Minster of Indus- try, Trade, and In- vestment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, has tasked the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to double its efforts on trade facilitation. Uzoka-Anite gave the charge at the launch of Time Release Study (TRS) in Lagos by the NCS in collaboration with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as part of efforts to increase efficiency in Nigerian ports. Uzoma-Anite noted that focusing on trade facilitation would also lead to revenue generation for Nigeria. She said that NCS was the only agency in Nigeria saddled with three critical functions namely security, revenue generation and trade facilitation.

Uzoka-Anite said: “However as your trade minister, I implore you to double or redouble your efforts in focusing on just trade facilitation. This is because when you facilitate trade, you are enhancing our trade volume, or you’re making our nation more competitive and then we can generate more revenue without increasing our levies.” The minister also admonished the agency to fully automate its processes to avoid work hazards that come with border operations.

Also, the Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that the TRS method was a systematic and standardised approach used to measure the total duration of time from the arrival of goods at the customs border until their release. He said: “Today we are joining other Customs Administrations in the world that have embraced the tools developed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), to promote the growth of international trade.

“The WCO remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing customs procedures through various instruments and tools, such as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA). Among these initiatives is the Time Release Study (TRS), developed to provide comprehensive insights into customs operations’ efficiency.