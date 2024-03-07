Minister Tasks African Countries On Addressing Challenges In Education System

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has charged African countries to address the challenges in their educational systems by exploring research and education to drive sustainable development.

Mamman who gave at the 2024 West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN) Conference on Thursday in Abuja, harped on the critical role of education in shaping the future of nations.

He said: “As we gather here today, we are reminded of the top quality education to ensuring equity and inclusivity and adapting to the desecration, dialogue, and evolving global landscape we find solutions to challenges that confront our educational system.”

The minister who underscored the transformative power of collaboration and innovation, stressed the importance of leveraging initiatives like the WACREN conference to strengthen regional ties and build networks that transcend geographical boundaries.

Speaking further, the minister while highlighting the Federal Ministry of Education’s roadmap to transform Nigeria’s educational system under the current administration, expressed optimism about the future of the country’s education sector if it gets the needed support from stakeholders across the African continent.

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr. Chris Maiyaki, emphasized the need for proactive, innovative, and forward-thinking approaches to teaching, learning, and research.

Maiyaki who encouraged participants to embrace digital transformation, foster collaboration, and cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty, maintained that collective efforts were needed to shape a brighter future for generations to come.

“I encourage all participants to actively engage in sessions, network with their peers and seize the opportunity to contribute their expertise and insight to the discussions, together we can forge stronger more resilient higher education and research communities that are capable of shaping a brighter future for generations to come I wish you all to be productive.”