Minister Tackles Abass Over APC Membership Claims

The State Minister of Housing Yusuf Ata yesterday dismissed the claim by the Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, that he is not a member of the party.

Ata reportedly warned that he and his supporters would leave the APC if Abbas’ tenure was extended. However, the chairman claimed that the minister worked against the party during the 2023 general election.

He said: “To us APC members, Yusuf Ata is not a member of the APC. “We don’t even know why he was appointed a minister. All over Kano State, it was only in his local government that we came third during the 2023 election.”

But the minister fired back, saying: “Abdullahi Ab – bas knows who I’m since 1999 and all my Deputy Majority and Speakership positions were won under the APC.

“We cannot accept Abbas to continue as chairman of our party after carelessly making us lose power because of his misguided disposition.” He added: “I’m ready to do away with my ministerial position and even de fect from the party.”

