Minister, Siemens, Others Engage To Drive Regional Industrialisation

The Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, alongside top officials of Norfund, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Dorman Long, Matta and other industry leaders have finalised plans to chart path to regional industrialisation.

A statement over the weekend said this had become necessary as West Africa, despite holding vast untapped opportunities for a rapid and sustainable industrial revolution, from leveraging abundant raw materials for value-added production to unlocking regional trade under the AfCFTA and addressing the huge demand for reliable infrastructure and manufacturing capacity, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and power, limited access to affordable finance, and skills gaps continued to hinder the region’s industrial ambitions.

The statement hinted that the expert would converge at The West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition, taking place in Lagos, where distinguished voices from government, industry, and the investment sector would turn these opportunities into action.

The statement said the Summit would serve as a platform to examine how the region can accelerate industrialisation, strengthen manufacturing ecosystems, and expand intra-regional trade in ways that create jobs and enhance global competitiveness. “These conversations are timely as policy actions and strategic investments are reshaping the region’s industrial landscape.

In Nigeria, a six-month ban on the export of raw shea nuts has been introduced to drive local processing, create jobs, and enhance the global competitiveness of finished products. Speaking on the line-up of speakers and what stakeholders should expect at West Africa IMT 2025, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events, emphasised: “From infrastructure development and reliable power for industries to access to affordable capital, our speakers represent the leaders driving transformation in policy, finance, and enterprise.

Delegates should expect not only robust discussions but also opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships that can accelerate the region’s industrial future.” The 2025 edition will host an esteemed group of leaders, including Ministers, Heads of Government Agencies, Investors, and CEOs. Among the confirmed speakers are: Ministers, Heads of Government Agencies, Investors, and CEOs for partnership and networking opportunities.