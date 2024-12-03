Minister Seeks Sanwo-Olu Support For Infrastructure Devt In Lagos

Share

The Minister of Works for State, Hon. Bello Goronyo, on Tuesday expressed Federal Government’s readiness in collaborating with states on infrastructure development.

Speaking during a meeting with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Goronyo said the government is ready to strengthen collaboration with the state.

During the meeting, Goronyo conveyed a message from President Bola Tinubu, urging Lagos to continue supporting federal infrastructure projects across the country.

“The message from Mr. President is clear, we must take the issue of fixing our national infrastructure very seriously,” Goronyo said.

“This is an infrastructure government, and we are committed to improving the nation’s road networks and supporting socio-economic development.”

Goronyo highlighted recent initiatives such as the inauguration of 212 solar streetlights in Isale Eko, aimed at enhancing security and boosting local economic activities.

He also noted the rehabilitation of a 300-meter road near Apapa, which has improved traffic flow and stimulated economic activities.

Additionally, he emphasized that the federal government is currently undertaking 11 road projects in Lagos, with plans for expansion.

“These projects are part of our commitment to improving connectivity and ensuring smooth transportation across the country,” he added.

Goronyo also praised President Tinubu’s leadership, noting the administration’s focus on infrastructure as a means to improve living conditions and address issues such as insecurity and unemployment.

“This is a landmark achievement,” Goronyo said, referring to the positive impact infrastructure has on markets, farming activities, and local economies.

Concluding his visit, Goronyo sought the Governor’s continued support for federal initiatives, urging Nigerians to unite behind President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he believes will foster national prosperity.

In response, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of cooperation between all levels of government. “FERMA is more or less like a household name here in Lagos. That is how we see it, and we have joint responsibility on all of these things,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu assured Goronyo of Lagos’s commitment to collaboration. “Let them share information, let them share ideas of what the plans are, where they want to go, so that we don’t double efforts in some areas,” he said.

“It’s critical but it’s important to also thank you for the ones you mentioned that you’re doing, the solar light panels, and the rest of it. So, it’s all about development.”

Share

Please follow and like us: