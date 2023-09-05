Minister seeks rehabilitation of port infrastructure

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has sressed the need for immediate rehabilitation of the critical infrastructure at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports. Also, the minister said that he would engage with the Federal Ministry of Works on rehabilitation of the port access roads. Speaking after the tour of the Lagos and Tin-Can Island ports led by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, in Lagos on Monday, the minister explained that to forestall collapse of the ports infrastructure, there must be immediate rehabilitation.

Oyetola called on terminal operators in the ports to collaborate with the Federal Government to rehabilitate the collapsed quays and other areas requiring rehabilitation. He said: “To avoid the collapse of the port, we need to rehabilitate the port as a matter of urgency and dredging must continue and we can put other things in place. I have gone round to see things for myself. “I have been having ministerial briefing since the last 10 days and I have seen a lot of things such as the challenges and the need to activate a lot of things about our ports. Infrastructure is almost collapsing with what I have seen so far and it is a major rehabilitation that have to be carried out and the dredging has to continue.”

However, the minister applauded the management of the NPA, saying that they needed to be supported to acheive the desired results. Also, Oyetola explained that looking forward to a situation where the terminal managers would be willing to contribute to the rehabilitation of the ports.