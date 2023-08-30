Minister Seeks Professional Training For Police From NPTF

The Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Gaidam has said the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) provides the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with sophisticated professional training from both home and abroad so they can combat terrorists, kidnappers, and other serious crimes in the nation.

The Executive Secretary made this disclosure when he officially briefed the Minister and Minister of State on the functioning of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bolaji Kazeem, the Ministry’s spokesperson, said the minister urged NPTF to make sure that the process of training officers is strictly managed within the available funds rather than foregoing necessary training for police personnel while discussing funding issues of the professional training for police personnel outside the country.

In his words, “Instead of waiting to send 20 personnel abroad, you can send 10 that can be accommodated within available funds rather than jettison crucial professional training abroad that will impact their output to the nation.

“The executive secretary and his team should come up with a strategic plan on sending personnel on training outside the country while continuing to patronize local training available in the country.

“We need to send some of our personnel outside Nigeria to get highly sophisticated training that would enable them to tackle crimes in the country”.

The minister recalled the Boko Haram issue that began in Borno State in 2009 before spreading to Yobe State in 2011, when he was the governor, stressing that it was difficult at the time despite the cooperation of both cops and the military.

In her contributions, the minister of state, police affairs, Hajia ImaanSulaima-Ibrahim said training, “Has to be standardized and tailored towards what will work for the police ecosystem and our population.

“It should not be about procurement alone but strategic planning that will focus on professionalism, patriotism, and transparency because our sector is one of the priority plans of Mr. President and it is critical to the national security of the country.”

Abdullahi Bala, executive secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, earlier noted that all training programmes had been successfully carried out, and 109 projects for the construction and renovation of police stations and barracks had been completed 100%.

“Thirty other projects are either near completion or are still in progress, with completion rates ranging from 1% to 69%.