Minister Seeks Foreign Investors To Revamp $20bn Ajaokuta Steel Firm

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, has called on foreign investors and technical experts to partner with the Federal Government to revamp the $20 billion Ajaokuta Steel Company, National Iron Ore Mining Company, and others.

He stated that the support of foreign investors, experts and international donor agencies would go a long way in making the company’s operation.

According to him, despite the fact that the capital budget for 2025 reflects a bold and comprehensive strategy, there are financial challenges as the transformation of a capital-intensive industry such as steel requires substantial financial resources, therefore, the need to have financial and technical interventions from international donor agencies.

He spoke during a meeting with representatives of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, Australian High Commission to Nigeria, and others at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Audu said: “Our Ministry has been entrusted with a mandate of immense national importance: to drive the advancement of Nigeria’s steel sector.

This industry is the backbone of industrialization and urban development; it lays the foundation for robust infrastructure and serves as a catalyst for job creation and sustainable economic growth.

“A central pillar of our priority is the revitalisation of key publicly owned steel assets, most notably the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

“Our objective is to prepare these institutions for privatisation by upgrading their infrastructure and operational capabilities, thereby transforming them into robust engines of local production.

This initiative is designed to boost domestic steel output, reduce the nation’s dependence on imports, and generate valu – able foreign exchange.

“Recognising that technical prowess is as vital as physical infrastructure, we are placing significant emphasis on capacity development.

“We are establishing metallurgical scrap collation centres in each of the country’s six geopolitical zones, an initiative aimed at fostering recycling and ensuring a sustainable supply of raw materials.”

The minister said the government was making substantial investments in human capital by upgrading the Metallurgical Training Institute in Onitsha.

He stated that by integrating advanced training tools such as augmented reality solutions and simulation equipment, they are not only enhancing the skill set of the nation’s workforce but also preparing them to operate within a modern, technologically driven environment.

According to him, these initiatives are critical for ensuring that our industry remains competitive and innovative in the face of evolving global standards.

Audu said: “It is in this context that I ask you—our esteemed international development partners—whose technical expertise, financial resources, and global experience are indispensable.

Your support is not merely desirable; it is essential for bridging the gap between our ambitious vision and the practical realities of implementation.

“Your partnership can accelerate the modernisation of our steel assets, build the required infrastructure, empower our workforce with the skills of tomorrow, and fortify the regulatory frameworks that will underpin our industry’s growth.“

He added: “Together, we have the opportunity to create a legacy of sustainable development, job creation, and industrial innovation that will resonate across generations.

“By supporting the revitalization of key steel assets and infrastructure, investing in capacity development, and championing regulatory and trade reforms, you will be contributing to a cause that is not only about industrial progress—it is about national rejuvenation.

“Your commitment will help unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s steel sector, reducing our reliance on imports, fostering local innovation, and positioning our nation as a beacon of industrial excellence in Africa and beyond.”

