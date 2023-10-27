Minister Seeks Employees’ Cooperation

The Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has sought the cooperation and support of the staff to enable him deliver on the mandate given him by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Edun made the plea during a town hall meeting with the management and staff of the Ministry in Abuja, a statement issued by Director of Press, Stephen Kilebi, quoted him. The meeting, the statement added, was at the instance of the Minister; aimed at exchanging views with the management and staff on how best to deliver on the mandate of the Ministry in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

“Let me meet my people,feel their pulse and know what to do with them in order to deliver on the mandate given me by Mr. President. A tree does not make a forest. “Working together, honouring one another and being fair to one another can perform wonders. I encourage staff to perform excellently in order to deliver in their callings not only for the Ministry but for the whole country,” he said.

The Minister assured of continued staff welfare for better and efficient service delivery. The Minister, while appreciating the resilient and professionalism of Nigerian workers, urged the staff to join hands with him to deliver on the mandate reposed in him by the President on his Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was a veritable tool for service delivery.

“Things are going to change and be better, not only for Nigerians, but will make the Ministry attain global competitiveness,” he assured. Edun added that President Tinubu was a leader, a coach and a strategist and would change the narrative. He said the President is “a man of empathy, who acknowledges the sufferings of Nigerians even when Nigeria is rich in all sectors will definitely change things around for good.”

Edun, who acknowledged the President’s vision of inclusivity and gender friendly administration, said: “I am extremely happy to be in the Ministry. I am privileged to be the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Chairman Forum of African Ministers of Finance.”

He noted that the task was enormous and he couldn’t do it alone without the support of the management team and the staff commitment. He assured that staff welfare would be given top most consideration to ease their suffering, disclosing that plans were on the way for the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, stressing that with CNG buses Nigerians would pay less for transportation.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Finance, Okokon Udo, appreciated the Minister for his maiden meeting with the staff and pledged the support of the management and staff of the Ministry for his success.