Minister Reaffirms FG’s Support For Traditional Institutions

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has paid homage to the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade, reaffirming the Federal Government’s steadfast support for traditional institutions as vital custodians of Nigeria’s cultural identity and national pride.

During her visit to the ancient city of Oyo, the Minister congratulated His Imperial Majesty on his ascension to the revered throne, highlighting the historical significance of the Alaafin stool as one of the most enduring symbols of Yoruba civilization and leadership.

She noted that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognizes the critical role of traditional rulers in fostering peace, preserving heritage, and advancing community development.

She said: “The Alaafin Palace is more than a royal seat—it is a beacon of cultural continuity and resilience.

Oyo, as a cultural capital, and the legacy of Sango as both deity and king, hold immense potential for strengthening our tourism sector, both domestic and international.”

The Minister emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to leveraging Nigeria’s rich traditional institutions and cultural assets to drive economic diversification through tourism, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She reiterated that partnerships with revered thrones like the Alaafin’s are essential to building a vibrant creative economy that reflects the soul of the nation and creates sustainable opportunities for Nigerians.

The Minister was accompanied on the visit by her Special Assistant on Sub-national Development and Engagement, Abiola Abdulkareem, popularly known as Jagunlabi, along with members of her media team.

Her homage to the Alaafin reaffirms the Ministry’s dedication to preserving, promoting, and investing in the cultural and heritage space as a key pillar of Nigeria’s national development strategy.

