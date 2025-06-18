Minister Rallies Education Commissioners For LUMINAH 2030 Rollout

Share

The Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, has rallied Commissioners of Education from twelve pilot states behind the ambitious LUMINAH 2030 Initiative, to secure the future of Nigerian girls through education and empowerment.

LUMINAH 2030 initiative an acronym for Learning, Uniting, Modernizsng, Innovating, Nurturing, Accelerating, and Harmonizing is a multi-phase programme set to transform the lives of over one million underserved girls and women by the year 2030.

The minister who described LUMINAH 2030 as “a national movement to dismantle exclusion, poverty, and silence,” urged state-level actors to take ownership of the programme through transparent and equitable implementation.

She said: “This is not just a federal programme, it is a collective responsibility to ensure no girl or woman is left behind.”

With over 15 million outof-school children in Nigeria—60 per cent of whom are girls—LUMINAH 2030 seeks to disrupt the generational cycle of poverty by linking educational access with economic empowerment.

The initiative’s sustainability will be underpinned by contributions from federal and state governments, the private sector, and international development partners.

