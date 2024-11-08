Minister Pledges To Transform Nation’s Livestock Sector

Share

The newly appointed Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has expressed his readiness to transform livestock practices in Nigeria.

In his inaugural address at the ministry, Maiha acknowledged the critical importance of the sector in Nigerian culture, food security, and rural development.

According to him, livestock is not just a sector but a way of life for millions of Nigerians and a vital component of the country’s food security, rural development, and cultural heritage.

He added: “Our mission, therefore, is not just to grow this sector but to transform it into a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive ecosystem where private sector actors can thrive.”

Describing himself as a practicing livestock farmer, Maiha outlined the significant challenges facing the sector, including high feed costs, disease outbreaks, farmer-herder conflicts, climate change, and limited infrastructure.

In his words, “as a practicing livestock farmer, I am not oblivious to the challenges facing this sector. From the limited and high cost of quality feed, to disease outbreaks, farmer-herder conflicts, overgrazing, aging stocks, climate change, limited access to credit facilities and modern technologies, and inadequate infrastructure, to mention but a few.

These are significant hurdles, yet I believe they are not insurmountable.” Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence in the potential for transformation, while emphasising his priorities in office: creating an enabling environment for investment, promoting climate-smart farming, and focusing on grazing reserves to reduce farmer-herder clashes.

He stated: “This journey will require smart work, collaboration, and innovative thinking. I am confident that with the experience and expertise within this Ministry, we can make significant strides toward unlocking the true potential in the livestock sector in no distant time.”

One of my top priorities is to ensure that our policies and programs empower stakeholders within the sector, from smallholder farmers to largescale producers. We shall work to create an enabling environment that allows for investment, climate-smart livestock farming, modernisation, and commercialisation.

“Additionally, we shall prioritise the maximum utilisation and development of the nation’s grazing reserves as a sustainable approach to addressing farmer-herder clashes.

“Furthermore, we shall work towards incentivizing youth and women’s participation in the livestock value chain as a viable alternative for job creation, improved livelihoods, and wealth creation. To do this, we shall forge partnerships across government institutions, the private sector, research institutions, and development partners.

“Together, we shall introduce and adopt international best practices in husbandry and breeding, improve animal health and food safety services, enhance market access, and champion animal welfare.”

“Let me reiterate that a healthy livestock population is fundamental not only for productivity but also for public health. “In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we shall work towards the prevention, control, and eradication of major transboundary animal and zoonotic diseases.”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to open communication and adherence to laws, rules, and regulations guiding the public service, while encouraging stakeholders to share their ideas, feedback, and innovations to help shape a future for the livestock sector that all can be proud of.

Earlier, he expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and entrusting him with the role, and he thanked

