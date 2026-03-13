Minister Pledges Action On Infrastructure At Lagos Trade Fair Complex

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has pledged to address infrastructure and operational challenges hindering businesses at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex. Oduwole made the pledge during a visit and inspection of the complex along Badagry Expressway on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister met traders, importers and entrepreneurs to discuss challenges affecting business operations within the market.

She said government recognised the vital role of local investors and businesses in driving trade and economic growth, noting their concerns had been duly acknowledged. Oluwole said: “We have been talking about attracting foreign investments, but local investments must also thrive.

“We will work with you on the logistics and infrastructure challenges raised to encourage more people to trade here.” She assured traders that government would address the issues progressively, stressing that practical solutions would be implemented.

“We will tackle these issues one after another, and I assure you that solutions will be provided,” she said. Earlier, President of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Mr Okechukwu Ezigbo, decried the poor infrastructure, multiple taxation and extortion by non-state actors. Ezigbo warned that failure to urgently address the challenges could force many businesses to shut down investments worth trillions of naira.