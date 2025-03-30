Minister Of Women Affairs Hails Tinubu On 73rd Birthday

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has, on behalf of Nigerian women, congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birth anniversary.

In a press statement signed by the Minister and made available to journalists in Abuja, she appreciated the President for his strategic leadership and articulated vision of national advancement.

She added that the Renewed Hope administration’s allocation of resources to the Ministry of Women Affairs, marked by a budgetary augmentation exceeding 1000%, represents a significant paradigm shift towards the institutionalization of gender-responsive budgeting principles.

According to Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the decisive fiscal action will directly impact the socio-economic well-being of millions of women, children, and families, for which she expressed profound appreciation on their behalf.

The statement reads in part: “I extend sincere congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), on the occasion of his 73rd birth anniversary,

“Mr. President, your strategic leadership and articulated vision for national advancement are remarkable.

“I commend your demonstrable commitment to gender mainstreaming, evidenced by the deliberate inclusion of women in key leadership roles within the Federal Executive Council and across the spectrum of the civil service.

“The Renewed Hope administration’s allocation of resources to the Ministry of Women Affairs, marked by a budgetary augmentation exceeding 1000%, represents a significant paradigm shift towards the institutionalization of gender-responsive budgeting principles.

“This decisive fiscal action will directly impact the socio-economic well-being of millions of women, children, and families, for which I express my profound appreciation on their behalf.

“This enhanced budgetary capacity will facilitate the expansion and intensification of critical initiatives aimed at fostering women’s economic empowerment.

“This includes the strategic scaling of the Nigeria for Women Program, a national intervention designed to empower approximately four million women through targeted access to micro-grants and tailored financial inclusion mechanisms, thereby addressing specific systemic barriers hindering women’s economic participation.

“Furthermore, these resources will bolster our capacity to address the pervasive issue of gender-based violence.

“This will involve strengthening support systems for survivors, establishing comprehensive Rehabilitation and Referral Centers adhering to international best practices, executing evidence-based public awareness campaigns, and fostering enhanced inter-agency collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the judicial system to ensure effective prevention and prosecution.

“Mr. President, your focus on enhancing access to quality education and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, including maternal and child health services, are recognized as critical investments in human capital development.

“The strategic prioritization of the Social Welfare Sector is anticipated to yield tangible improvements in the socioeconomic indicators of a substantial segment of the Nigerian populace.

“Most recently, under your distinguished leadership, I had the privilege of leading the Nigerian delegation to the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United Nations from March 10th to 21st, 2025.

“This platform served as an opportunity to showcase the significant contributions and achievements of Nigerian women across diverse sectors, including finance, agriculture, governance, innovation, education, and health.

“I was honored to convey your message of hope and assurance that the Renewed Hope agenda is in total alignment with National and International Commitments on the advancement of women, underscoring the administration’s adoption of a gender lens in developmental planning and commitment to tangible action.

“Mr. President, as you commemorate your seventy-third year, on behalf of the women and children of Nigeria, I extend my best wishes for continued good health, profound wisdom, and impactful leadership. May the Almighty strengthen you in your ongoing pursuit of national progress, fostering a renewed sense of hope and the realization of a more secure and equitable nation for all citizens.”

