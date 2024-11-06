Minister Of Interior Leads Nigeria Into New Era Of Passport Renewal With Contactless System

Share

The Nigerian government has once again demonstrated its commitment to modernization and ease of service with the recent announcement from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) regarding the launch of a ground-breaking contactless passport renewal system.

This system, which debuted in Canada on November 1, 2024, is designed to simplify and streamline the passport renewal process for Nigerians globally. Under the visionary leadership of the Minister of Interior, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, this innovative move marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

At a time when millions of Nigerians reside abroad, the challenges of renewing passports often involve long waiting times, bureaucratic hurdles, and frequent trips to embassies or consulates.

This new contactless passport renewal system represents a bold and much-needed departure from those traditional inconveniences. Nigerians in Canada will be the first to experience the convenience of applying for passport renewals online, an initiative that minimises the need for in-person visits,

In a world increasingly defined by technological solutions, this initiative aligns seamlessly with global standards for efficiency in immigration and public services

dramatically reducing the complexities of the renewal process. In a world increasingly defined by technological solutions, this initiative aligns seamlessly with global standards for efficiency in immigration and public services.

The NIS’s official video announcement on its X handle (formerly Twitter) gave Nigerians a detailed overview of how this contactless system works.

As the video detailed, individuals will be able to initiate their passport renewal from the comfort of their homes—no NIS office visit required.

This development is poised to set a new benchmark for other sectors, showcasing Nigeria’s capacity to harness technology in delivering essential services.

To facilitate easy access, Nigerians can download the NIS mobile app available on Google Play, the App Store, or the Windows Store.

They can also utilise the web portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng. The phased rollout plan is extensive; after Canada, Nigerians in the United Kingdom, United States, and Italy will be able to use the service from November 15, with availability in Nigeria and other regions worldwide by December 1.

This strategic approach ensures that a significant portion of the Nigerian diaspora can quickly benefit from the system, with provisions for those on home soil shortly after.

This initiative stands as a testament to the Minister of Interior’s dedication to reshaping the future of Nigerian public services. The system addresses the long-standing concerns of Nigerian citizens by not only minimizing bureaucratic delays but also demonstrating a renewed commitment to citizen welfare and international mobility.

Such initiatives reinforce the message that the Nigerian government is responsive, forward-thinking, and committed to meeting the needs of its people.

As Nigeria continues on this path of progress, the contactless passport renewal system is a shining example of innovation driven by a desire for excellence and accessibility.

It is a proud moment for Nigerians everywhere as the Ministry of Interior ushers in a new era—one where technology serves as the bridge between citizens and their homeland, no matter where they reside.

Under the steadfast leadership of the Minister of Interior, Nigeria is not only keeping pace with the world but setting its own trailblazing standards, paving the way for a future that genuinely resonates with the spirit of renewed hope.

