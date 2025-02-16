Minister Of Defence Signs MoU With African Union

Share

The Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Union (AU) on the provision of strategic sea lift to the African Union.

The signing ceremony took place at the Julius Nyerere Hall, African Union Secretariat, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 16th February 2025.

Co-signing the MoU with Minister Abubakar was the Commissioner of the African Union Commission.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief of Naval Staff, Nigerian Navy Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.

This development is a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s contribution to regional security and cooperation.

Nigeria’s commitment to providing strategic sea lift capacity to the African Union demonstrates its capabilities and capacity to contribute significantly to the movement of military equipment, heavy hardware, relief materials, and troops within the continent and beyond.

