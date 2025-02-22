Minister of Arts Musawa sends delegation to Amsterdam for Netflix meeting

Share

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, has sent an official delegation to Amsterdam for a meeting with the streaming giants- Netflix. The meeting which is expected to hold at Netflix’s corporate headquarters in Amsterdam, aims to discuss the impact of Netflix’s recent decision to stop commissioning original content on the Nigerian motion picture industry. But notably, the meeting aims to explore possible solutions that benefit both parties.

The delegation will be led by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). Dr. Husseini will be accompanied by some esteemed stakeholders, including Charles Okpaleke, OON of Charles of Play Network, Group Managing Director of FilmOne Kene Okwousa, Filmmaker and Director Moses Iwang and President of the Film Distributors Association of Nigeria (FDAN) Joy Odiete.

According to a statement released on the trip, the meeting with the streaming giants underscores the Ministry’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s creative economy and protecting the interests of local content creators. The delegation’s engagement with Netflix is expected to yield positive outcomes for the Nigerian film industry and pave the way for future collaborations.

‘As the Minister responsible for driving the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy, Barrister Musawa has consistently demonstrated her dedication to empowering local talents and promoting cultural exchange ¹. This meeting is a testament to her efforts to foster international partnerships that benefit Nigeria’s creative sector’ the statement added.

