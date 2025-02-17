Minister: Nigeria Needs Alternative Funding To Fix 360,000km Of Roads

Share

The Minister of State Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo has said over 360 thousand kilometres of road network in Nigeria cannot be fixed with the Nigeria Budget except through other sources of funding.

Goronyo made this known during a one-day working visit to Kogi State, where he inspected various projects undertaken by FERMA.

The Minister was in the company of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FERMA, Barr. Chukwu Emeka Agbasi stressed that the reintroduction of toll gates across the country is the major source of funding the road rehabilitation.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for giving top priority to quality road infrastructure in Nigeria, the Minister said, the renewed Hope administration is determined to provide basic infrastructure to the people of Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to improving road maintenance across the country in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the government is exploring new innovations and initiatives to increase funding for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), ensuring Nigerian roads become more memorable for all.

On the rehabilitated Okene/Ibilo road, the Minister commended the quality of work, saying that the road before now has been a death trap and soft ground for Kidnappers and other criminals.

“As you can see, the road is now safe for commuters plying Kogi state to have the southern part of the country. The quality of work done so far has attracted commendation from the people particularly those living around this area.”

He however urged Nigerians to continue to be patient with the President Tinubu-led administration as their patience and understanding will not be for nothing.

Goronyo further assured field workers under the employment of FERMA that their welfare would be improved upon to increase efficiency and productivity.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of the Federal Roads maintenance agency, Emeka Agbasi expresses satisfaction on the level of job done on most of the projects visited in Kogi state assuring that the agency remains committed to delivering motorable roads to Nigerians and improve journey time experience inline with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda on road infrastructure.

The agency with the usual support of the ministry will continue to provide better welfare to the staff of the agency.

He however urged the agency’s field workers to double their efforts in providing quality road maintenance and rehabilitation to Nigerians, as President Tinubu’s led administration has zero tolerance towards indulgence and underperformance

Good afternoon my people.

Thanks for today God bless you all for your patience, understanding and maturity. My brother Segun will get across to you all today. Please follow this guide for the story pls…thank you…. it’s just a guide especially for the intro….thanks and God bless. Really nice working with you all.

Share

Please follow and like us: