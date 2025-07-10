Minister Musawa Slams Datti Baba-Ahmed Over Remarks On Shettima

Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has publicly criticized Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, over his recent comments targeting Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed, speaking during a recent interview on Arise News, stirred controversy by implying that there are concealed issues surrounding the Vice President, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu has shown “rare patience” by keeping Shettima in office.

When asked about speculation that President Tinubu may be reconsidering his vice-presidential pick ahead of the 2027 general elections, Baba-Ahmed responded:

“Tinubu has demonstrated a rare patience for him to have kept Shettima for this long.”

While the LP chieftain refrained from providing specific allegations, he hinted that those privy to Shettima’s past actions would not have allowed him to remain in power.

In a swift rebuttal on Arise News Wednesday night, Minister Musawa condemned the remarks, labeling them as baseless and incendiary.

“What was he trying to say? I didn’t understand what he was trying to say,” Musawa said. “He was making insinuations — very dangerous insinuations based on lies — and I think it’s a real shame. I think Datti needs to apologize to VP Shettima.”

The minister emphasized that public figures must exercise responsibility when speaking on national television, especially when discussing sensitive political matters that could incite tension or undermine the office of the Vice President.

This political clash adds to the growing tensions between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Labour Party as Nigeria gears up for the 2027 electoral cycle.