Minister Meets NFF, Peseiro Over AFCON Plans

Eagles Coach Gets Replacement For Fumbling Uzoho

Senator John Owan Enoh, the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss strategic plans and preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The collaborative session was held at the minister’s office in Abuja, with a focus on fostering synergy and solidifying a comprehensive roadmap to ensure optimal preparations and success for the Nigerian national football team at the highly anticipated tournament. Enoh reiterated the government’s unwavering support for Nigerian football and emphasised the significance of meticulous planning and cohesive strategies to propel the national team to victory at the AFCON.

“Our country is so passionate about football, such that amidst all other sports, football is about the only sport that has an entry in the nation’s national budget,” the Minister said. “That is how important football is, because whatever happens to it, happens to us as a country.” “After 10 years, the country is thirsty to win the AFCON. It will matter a great deal to the Nigerian people and to the government of President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It is important to not just leave the task to the NFF alone, but the government is also interested in being able to tell the Nigerian people what is being done in that regard, “Enoh added. Meanwhile, sources at the meeting said Peseiro told the minister and his employers that he had identified the player that would solve the goalkeeping problem plaguing the team.

The coach has been questioned on why he stuck with Francis Uzoho as the team’s first choice following a string of underwhelming performances, but the coach appeared to have decided to dump the goalie after he reportedly told the gathering that he was already in touch with the goalkeeper, who could inspire confidence and help the team win the AFCON. The coach, nevertheless, did not reveal the identity of the goalkeeper at the meeting, the source confirmed