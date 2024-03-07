Minister Leads Agencies’ Chiefs, Airlines on Aviation Opportunities to France

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Develop- ment, Festus Keyamo, and airline operators are in France to exploit business opportunities to improve the development of the aviation industry. The Minister, who is on a four-day working visit to France tagged the Nigeria-France Bilateral Business Forum, aims to strengthen cooperation and explore business opportunities in the aviation sector between both nations.

Accompanied by the Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Umar Farouk, the delegation embarked on what is said to be a thorough aviation business exploration across key cities including Paris, Marseille and Toulouse.

The bilateral business meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, saw Keyamo meeting with the Director General of the French Civil Aviation, Damien Caze, and his team. Keyamo presented a compelling roadmap for the Nigerian aviation industry, emphasizing the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and inviting private investors to participate. During the session, stakeholders from the Nigerian delegation, including the managing directors of FAAN and NAMA, as well as the acting DG of NCAA, delivered insightful presentations on topics ranging from aircraft financing and insurance to the modernization of navigational equipment and capacity-building initiatives.

The French aviation stakeholders, including PROAVIA, ASTech Paris Region, and BPI France, expressed keen interest in partnering with Nigeria, acknowledging the country’s vast potential in the aviation industry. Vice President of Aercap, Gad Wavomba, also pledged to explore business opportunities with Nigeria, citing the country’s attractiveness for investment. Other stakeholders, who spoke at the event, are the MD of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO), Adenike Aboderin, who spoke on the economic potential of partnering with the Nigerian cargo business, and the Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi also highlighted aircraft leasing and the benefits of investing in Nigeria with a massive population.

The Nigerian delegation also includes aviation lawyer, Emmanuel Fubara (SAN), Chairman of Bristow Helicopters, MD OF Ibom Air, and George Uriesi, among others. Other participants at the ongoing Nigeria France business forum are the COO of Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Oluwatoyin Olajide, MD of Kasi Healthcare Helicopters, Osholowu Gbolahan, Chairman, and CEO of SkyJet Aviation and Barbados Group, Shettima Kashim Bukar, Managing Director, XJet Aviation, Iza Emmanuel Abuya, Chairman, Azman Air, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, Managing Director, NG Eagle, Gaya Kabiru, Founder/ CEO, Green Africa, Afolabi Babawande, Chairman NAHCO, Seinde Fadeni Folorunsho among others.

Following the meetings in Paris, the delegation proceeded to Marseille and Toulouse, the home of Airbus visit the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, including a visit to Thales, provider of the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria, otherwise known as TRACON. The Minister expressed optimism about the outcomes of the visit, stating, “we are confident that this bilateral engagement will pave the way for fruitful collaborations and investment opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation industry.”