Minister Lauds BUK For Advancing Education Sector

The Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, has commended Bayero University, Kano (BUK) for advancing the nation’s education sector with its positive, progressive, and rapid science development.

Tahir gave the commendation while inaugurating the Center for Teaching and Learning, reading and Research Development, micro-teaching laboratory, department of Anatomy, and Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the institution.

The minister who was impressed with the giant strides the institution was making, noted it was a thing of joy to see such big projects completed within a short period of time.

Vice Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Abbas, described the Center for Teaching and Learning as one of the best in the world.

He explained that the center was meant for lecturers to rule brisk on the teaching profession on how to design and set up lectures.

He thanked the government for coming to the assistance of the institution in 2022, to ensure timely completion of the center.

“The micro-teaching is meant for taking students of education of all areas on how to manage their professional calling,” he said.