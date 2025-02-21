Minister Lauds Amo Farm, Noilers’ Role In Food Security

Share

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has commended Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, a leading player in Nigeria’s livestock sector and the developer of the Noiler chicken breed, for its contributions to agricultural growth.

The Minister lauded the role of Noiler, a dual-purpose bird for both meat and eggs, in enhancing food security and empowering rural communities, especially women.

This was during his tour of the company’s breeder farms and hatcheries in Awe, Oyo State recently, while gaining firsthand insight into its large-scale poultry operations.

He stressed the importance of scaling up Noiler production through village-based cooperatives and farmer-supplier outgrower models. This approach, he noted, would enhance the availability and affordability of animal-based protein nationwide.

The Minister, who said he had previously purchased Amo Farm’s day-old chicks for his farm, expressed interest in future collaboration with the company.

“For us in the Ministry, these are the types of partners we want to identify and work with, he said.” On his part, the Group Managing Director of Amo Farm, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, applauded the Federal Government for establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development, noting its immense potential in securing Nigeria’s food and protein security.

Dr. Oduntan stressed the crucial role of the private sector in driving growth and innovation in the livestock industry, stating: “The creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development is a promising step toward securing Nigeria’s food future.

“We at Amo Farm are committed to producing quality, affordable protein for Nigerians, and we look forward to the possibility of collaborating with the Ministry to scale our efforts even further.”

He also called for increased investment in agriculture and livestock production to meet the needs of the country’s growing population, with emphasis on the positive impact of Noiler farming in providing a sustainable protein source for many families with the company’s capacity to do so.

