Minister Laments Rising Price Of Cement, Sets To Meet Producers

Amid the economic hardship bedevilling the country in recent times, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa has lamented that the building material prices have been on the rise nationwide.

This as the Minister made known his intention to approach the National Cement Producers as well as other suppliers of construction supplies, adding that it is imperative that the matter be addressed.

The Minister made this known when the team from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) paid him a courtesy call at his Abuja office.

“It is disheartening to see how much Nigerians have to pay for essential building commodities like cement, with the prices rising almost on a daily basis. I don’t understand the reason for this increase, and it is not acceptable.

“I am going to be meeting with these manufacturers soon so that they can explain to Nigerians their reasons for such incessant hikes. I know that the cement producers source their raw materials in Nigeria.

“The limestone, clay, silica sand, gypsum, iron ore, and the rest. These minerals abound in Nigeria and these manufacturers get them here, so there is no justification to try and blame it all on the rise of the dollar,” he argued.