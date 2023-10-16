Minister Laments Inability Of 11 States To Set Up Statistics Bureau

Eleven states out of 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are yet to have a functional state statistics bureau, according to Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He said a functional statistics bureau at the state level will ensure accurate data across states and described accurate data bedrock for effective planning.

Bagudu stated in Abuja at a meeting with the state’s Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning, a statement issued by the press unit of the ministry.

The essence of the meeting the Ministers said was to, brainstorm with the State Commissioners on the just concluded JPB/NCDP and NEC meetings, as well as to fashion modalities to deepen the relationship between the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Bagudu said several opportunities abound for States to benefit from donor Partners through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

He said windows of opportunities were being missed for lack of accurate data at the state level.

In his remarks the permanent Secretary of Budget and Economic Planning Engr Nebeolisa Anako said the Community of Practice meeting for State Honourable Commissioners responsible for Budget and Economic Planning was no longer regular and expressed the need to hold the meeting regularly.